Absolutely stunning £1.4m 19th century warehouse conversion in Peterborough village

St Pega’s Granary on St Pega’s Road offers approximately 9,000 square feet of exceptional contemporary accommodation over three floors .

This historic unique property – which many will remember as a pine furniture manufacturer at the turn of the century – is entered on the first floor via a 43ft x 40ft kitchen family room which has double opening glazed doors leading to the 30ft x 27ft living room with feature window and exposed industrial beams.

A 64ft landing on the second floor leads to a 30ft x 19ft master bedroom with feature brick wall and high vaulted ceiling and its own dressing room and luxury 20ft en suite bathroom.

There are four further generous size bedrooms – whilst on the ground floor there is a gym, games room and cinema room.

The 44ft x 29ft integral garage could provide further living space if required.

The property is on the market with Briggs Residential – see www.briggsresidential.co.uk

Warehouse conversion This stunning warehouse conversion in Peakirk is up for sale for £1,400,000 with Briggs Residential

