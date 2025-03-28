This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Its rich history and direct trains to London add to the appeal, of course, but it can be hard to find a home in a good area with plenty of space for the family that doesn’t cost the earth.

We’ve picked out some affordable family homes, which are all either close to the city centre or have decent transport links and are near to good schools.

They all have at least three bedrooms and space for the children to play outside in the garden.

As for what’s affordable, that obviously depends on your circumstances.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average weekly pay in Peterborough is £576, which works out at around £30,000 per year.

We’ve doubled that, based on both parents working, and multiplied by four - which is what you can typically get from a mortgage lender - to give us a round figure of £240,000.

We’ve only selected homes listed for £240,000 or less on Rightmove or Purplebricks.

Several of the houses featured in our list are located on quiet, family-friendly cul-de-sacs, rather than busy roads.

Our picks have something for all tastes, with fantastic features including a conservatory, a summer house, and a cosy log burner.

What do you think is the best place in Peterborough to bring up a family, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

1 . Fletton Avenue - £240,000 This three-bedroom semi-detached house is close to Peterborough city centre and has recently been refurbished. It has a lounge, a kitchen/dining room, a family room, a utility room and a downstairs toilet, plus an enclosed rear garden with a patio area and a gate to the side. | Rightmove/William H Brown Photo: Rightmove/William H Brown Photo Sales

2 . Coppingford Close, Stanground - £230,000 (offers in excess of) This three-bedroom semi-detached house with attached garage is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac, with schools nearby and good transport links. It's recently been redecorated and there's no forward chain. It has a spacious lounge/diner, with french doors opening onto the private, enclosed garden. | Rightmove/City & County Photo: Rightmove/City & County Photo Sales

3 . Eyrescroft, Bretton - £210,000 This spacious three-bedroom terraced house is in the popular suburb of Bretton. It boasts a dual aspect kitchen/diner, a conservatory, a downstairs cloakroom and modern family bathroom. There's an enclosed rear garden too, and no forward chain. | Rightmove/City & County Photo: Rightmove/City & County Photo Sales