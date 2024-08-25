425 new homes to be built in March following planning approval
Outline plans for 425 new homes in March have been approved by Fenland District Council.
The new homes are set to be built on land south of Barkers Lane and close to Wimblington Road.
The new development is also set to include safeguarded land for grass playing fields/school pitches, public open space, a community garden, community orchard and children’s play areas.
A number of objections were received to the application, including one from March Town Council over flooding and drainage concerns amid reports of raw sewage being seen by residents pouring down Bakers Lane.
A total of 26 objections were sent in by local residents expressing concerns regarding foul drainage issues, insufficient capacity of schools, doctors and public amenities as well as a loss of green space/rambling areas.
Applicant David Wilson Homes said: “Development at Stow Fen Meadows is a fantastic opportunity for suitable and sustainable growth which will ensure a positive legacy for March and the wider Fenland District.”
The application was, however, passed following a meeting of Fenland District Council’s planning committee.
The application can be viewed on the council’s planning poral using reference F/YR23/0696/O.