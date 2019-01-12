Food range showcases game from Belvoir Castle estate

One of England’s foremost country estates has launched a new retail food range to showcase the best of its locally reared game.

The Belvoir Castle branded food range offers choice breast fillets of flavoursome wood pigeon, pheasant and partridge.

A wood pigeon recipe

The specially prepared game is sourced from the rural 15,000 acre Leicestershire estate located in the beautiful Vale of Belvoir, home to the Duke and Duchess of Rutland.

The packs of game are exclusively available from The Country Victualler, the traditional butchery located in the Engine Yard at Belvoir, the estate’s £2.5 million artisan shopping village which opened last year. You can enjoy the full flavour of the pigeon to the more mild and subtle flavours of the partridge and pheasant.

The Duchess of Rutland is passionate about the development of the first ever Belvoir Castle food range as a way of showcasing the high quality meat with the estate provenance.

She said: “We have an abundance of wonderful game on this estate. With the opening of our retail shopping village a few months ago, we had the perfect opportunity to create a farm to fork offer of locally sourced game, a meat that is both rich in flavour and healthy, being high in protein and very low in fat.”

The game is set to be followed by a range of Belvoir Castle branded sauces being created with the help of the castle’s own head chef Michael Prescott and two chefs, Jose Souto - one of the leading game chefs in the UK - and Rachel Green, a farmer’s daughter from Lincolnshire and a passionate ambassador of British produce. Seasonal food items, including game sausages and burgers ideal for barbeque season, are also lined up for later in the year.

For more information, visit www.belvoircastle.com.