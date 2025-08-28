Your guide to planning a night out

See Jimmy James at The Cock Inn, Werrington, on Friday

Your nights out highlights this week plus a look forward to a big night this autumn at the new 33 1/3 venue in Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Rollaz presents VIBRATIONS at the bar on November 7 – a brand new night of underground Liquid, Jungle, Drum n Bass.

It is a chance to get up close and personal with three legends in the game: Jumpin Jack frost, Donovan Bad Boy Smith and your host Rayan Gee

Support will come from DJ Sincere, West and Filenotfound.

See Outlaw Eagles at Charters on Sunday

Tickets on sale at skiddle.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THURSDAY 28th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 29th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Room, Broadway, has London-based Portuguese rapper/singer Jay Silva performing live.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Twix playing house music from 5pm till 10pm outside and DJ Derek Gibson playing vinyl night inside from 8pm

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has local singing sensation Jimmy James - Motown, Reggae & Soul music from 8:30-11pm. Plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents IBIZA PARTY and will be playing Summer party tunes from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Midnight Hoboes.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dazed And Confused from 9pm. Playing unsung gems of the 70s and 80s. From Rock to Proto-Punk to New Wave and beyond. SATURDAY 30th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Pommygranites from 9pm. Playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Glam Rock, Brit Pop and modern covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Eddie Nash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm till 3am, playing funk, soul, RnB and more. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJ Nick T, Twix, T-Rex, Supa T, AJ & Nathan F presents ENVY part 2 – and end of summer day party playing strictly old school 90s and 00s, RnB, Hip Hop and more from 2pm – 10pm.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Neil Warner.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Squadron from 9pm. Exciting new Peterborough covers band playing Rock, Pop, Rock n Roll and Ska and 2 Tone chart hits. Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY 31st: The Ostrich Inn has Jimmy Doherty from 5.30pm. Charters has Outlaw Eagles – tribute to Eagles, one of the worlds greatest and best selling bands of all time. From 3pm – 6pm, free entry Followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Squadron from 2pm in the beer garden.

TUESDAY September 2:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers. WEDNESDAY September 3:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7.30pm.