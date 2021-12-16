You guide to gigs in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week
Don’t miss the farewell performance of Peterborough’s Children of the Revolution after 21 years on Friday at the Brewery Tap – the final leg of their Last Dance Tour from 10pm.
Elsewhere....
THURSDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with 3 acts from 8.30pm;
FRIDAY:
Charters, Town Bridge, has Funk & Stuff by DJ Eddie Nash playing jazz funk, rare groove, 80s, 90s RnB and Hip Hop from 9.30pm ; Free entry;
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Lazoons from 9.30pm;
Coyotes Bar, Northminster Road, has Caustic Lights with support from Tommy Philpot, starting at 8pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Money Shot (Peterborough party band playing Rock, Pop and Dance covers) from 9pm;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has local covers band Jessie’s Ghost from 8pm, free entry;
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Children of the Revolution from 10pm;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Midnight Calling;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Halo from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);
Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.
SATURDAY:
Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has internet sensations Sals and Pops at its Out On The Floor Christmas Special from 8pm;
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Bent Back Tulips from 9.30pm;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Carpark Rendezvous;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Atomics (playing late 70s and early 80s Punk and New Wave covers) from 9pm;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Nuggets from 8pm, free entry;
Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm-2am, Free entry;
Charters has Dan Poole performing acoustic versions of favourite festive songs from 3pm alongside the Christmas Market and Winter Wonderland; and Another Girl Another planet – new wave, punk, indie, pop and rock – from 10pm ;
Peterborough Conservative Club has Billy Maxwell from 8.30pm;
Iron Horse Ranch House has Jacuzzisoup 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);
Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am;
Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm;
SUNDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Soulful Strut DJ session from 2pm to 6pm;
Charters has Pembroke Tenneson with a mix of self-pennedand popular covers with a twist from 3pm alongside the Christmas Market and Winter Wonderland;
Coyotes Bar and Grill has karaoke (also Tuesday and Thursday);
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Hayley Di Rito to Sunday Acoustics from 3pm to 6pm;
MONDAY:
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has The Rainmen from 7pm to 10pm;
TUESDAY:
Tuesday at Liberation in New Road - Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;
WEDNESDAY:
Pizza Parlour has Cecil Farayi from 7pm to 10pm; Iron Horse Ranch House has a Stand Up Comedy Night from 8pm (inside).