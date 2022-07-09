When and where to enjoy the Peterborough Sausage and Cider Festival

Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Peterborough

The Embankment will host a Sausage and Cider Fest on Friday, July 29, as the event ventures outdoors.

You can look forward to more than 20 amazing types of Cider – including some traditional craft varieties through to more well-known brands – plus a range of additional drinks such a prosecco and beers.

There will also be more than 15 types of sausage flavours available from food suppliers and street food stands.

The soundtrack for the day will be a range of local bands and tribute acts, with the addition of on-stage entertainment such as eating competitions and chilli eating challenges.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Sausage and Cider Fest, said: “The Success of Sausage and Cider Fest Indoors has meant we can grow the event to some amazing new outdoor sites around the UK, and we feel Peterborough is one of those locations we could not miss out on bringing such an event to.

"We’re delighted that after working closely with Peterborough City Council’s Events Team who have helped bring this unique food festival to the local area, we can ensure it will help secure and develop great economic benefit to the city by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”

Providing the entertainment on the evening are:

Scam Fender

Scam Fender are a band originating from Newcastle and you can be sure to hear Sam Fender classics all around from this loved tribute band.

Kopycat Killers

The Kopycat Killers attention to detail is intense, with their sets featuring authentic tones and sequenced studio sounds to emulate ‘The Killers’ own, the stage wear, the instruments, extra musicians, set choice and decoration. The energy and atmosphere they generate is top tier. .

FLASH - A Tribute to Queen

The world's most authentic live Queen tribute band. They have mastered the perfect celebration for the musical legacy of the late great Freddie Mercury and Queen, performing hit after hit and continuously presenting flawless performances that are guaranteed to blow your mind.

Parklife

Dublin’s tribute to Britpop icons Blur, performing all the favourites - Charmless Man, Girls and Boys, Song 2 Parklife and many more! They have channelled incredible talent, much like Blur themselves, in elevating the audience to become this immense choir for Parklife and singing the songs back to them.

Tickets for the event on July 29, 6pm-11pm, from https://www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/peterborough

• The previous weekend, July 22 and 23, will see an outdoor Gin and Rum Festival in The Cloisters at Peterborough Cathedral.

You will be spoilt for choice with more than 120 of the best gins and rums on the market, including the best of British, spirits from around the world and a huge range of flavoured products.

New for 2022 is a themed Tequila bar with up to 20 authentic tequilas on offer.