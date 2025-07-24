What's on in the pubs and clubs of Peterborough this weekend

This week’s gigs – including charity days at The Woolpack on Saturday and The Crown on Sunday – with five of Peterborough’s biggest and best bands.

THURSDAY 24th :

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 25th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Fabulous 70s rock music from Highway Star, at 8:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Rough Justice from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Summer Vibes with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-2am. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Freudian Slippers from 9pm.

SATURDAY 26th:

The Woolpack, Stanground, has a fundraising family hoe down in aid of Sue Ryder from 2pm with activities, live music from Luci and Pippa, drag bingo and food.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Girl Gone Rockin’ from 9pm, a Rock n Roll covers band.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has the launch of Bass-Ment, a new club night from 8pm to 1am in the basement.

The Ostrich Inn has The High Rollers from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has live music.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The 707 from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Mr Nash from 9.30pm – 3am. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Funk & Stuff with Mr Nash from 2pm until late.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Robbie Allen.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Tourettes from 9pm. Members free, non-members £2.

SUNDAY 27th :

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has a charity day in aid of Diabetes UK from 2pm featuring The Zephyrs, Skip Intro, Squadron, 2020 Vision and Dazed and Confused, plus a barbecue and raffle.

The Ostrich Inn has Kill Me Kate from 5.30pm .

Charters has DJ Matt Savage playing classic Northern Soul from 12pm, followed by The Gangsters from 3pm-6pm. Monthly quiz starts at 6.30pm.

TUESDAY 29th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.