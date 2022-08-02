What to expect from the new Indo-Chinese restaurant opening in Peterborough this week

From Friday at 3pm Oodles will be bringing the Indo-Chinese flavours to Bridge Street in the city centre.

The branch will boast 30+ seats for dining, as well as takeaway and delivery options – and the launch will be kick-started with exclusive opening offers including 50% off the set menu for in-store walk-in customers.

The franchise will be owned and operated by Mohammed Naseer, who is looking forward to being part of the Oodles family.

"We’re so excited to be bringing Oodles to Peterborough, and we look forward to adding a unique proposition for customers here,” he said. “Diners will be able to experience a live open kitchen and be able to see their food being prepared using the freshest ingredients. We’re looking forward to introducing the Oodles Indo-Chinese flavours to the local community and the much-loved Oodles brand.”

The branch will create approximately 15 jobs, ranging from chefs, kitchen prep staff and store assistants.

Mr Naseer added: “Historically our launch nights have proven to be very popular with locals, keen to get the first taste of our dishes at a discounted rate and meet our famous stilt walking mascot. Customers are advised to prepare for changes in weather

and the prospect of queuing due to popularity.

Customers who are unable to make it to the launch will be able to order online in the weeks following the launch, on oodleschinese.com, Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Oodles is a family business which was initially established in Leicester, spearheaded by Mohammed and Ismail; two brothers who spotted a gap in the market in 2010, which was the lack of freshly cooked Indo-Chinese food.

With a focal point on open live kitchens and a relaxed atmosphere, the Oodles brand today has become synonymous with providing freshly cooked Indo-Chinese food across the country.

In June BIJOU opened in Bridge Street, last month FRANCO MANCA opening in Cathedral Square and in October LAS IGUANAS will be opening in Church Street.

