WATCH: First look inside Peterborough's new Nepalese and Indian restaurant

Kathmandu Lounge has taken the place of the vacant Yorkshire Bank building on the corner of Church Street and Cross Street in the city centre.

The fine dining restaurant will seat around 90 diners on the ground floor, with room for another 30 in a less formally set out lounge area, which will be used at lunchtimes.

In the coming weeks there will be more space on the first floor, including two private dining rooms, seating up to 20, overlooking St John’s Square.

The venue is the latest venture for Kris and the team from Hampton’s excellent Gurkha Lounge restaurant.

Contact the restaurant at [email protected] or call 01733 689313 / 07947 498239

