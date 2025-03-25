Vertu Trophy Final: The pubs around Wembley Peterborough United fans will be able to drink in on final day

The Vertu Trophy Final is fast approaching.

Darren Ferguson’s men will face likely League One champions Birmingham City at Wembley on April 13, looking for back-to-back titles in the competition.

Ticket sales have already exceeded 15,000 and are expected to continue past 20,000 before the big day.

Posh will occupy the east side of the stadium and have been allocated the following pubs for fans to drink in.

Birmingham will be taking over 43,000 fans to the final and have been allocated 12 pubs to Posh’s six as well as Box Park.

There are a number of cafes, restaurants and bars in and around Wembley that haven't been allocated to either side, these include: Swan Pub, Arena Lounge, The Barrel & Corner, Trader Wembley, The Corner House, JJ Moons, CXI Love Food, North London Tavern, TGI Friday, Pasta Remoli, Masalchi by Atul Kochar, Bread Ahead, Frankie & Benny’s, JRC Global Buffet, Las Iguanas, Wagamama, Pizza Express, Zizzi, Nando’s, Byron Burger and Big Moe’s.

To find out more about the options, visit the Brent Council website.

