With the final Bank Holiday weekend of summer all but done, and shops full of cut-price Back-to-School items, you can’t help but feel autumn is creeping up at an ever swifter rate.

It probably won’t be that long until Christmas decorations and festive ‘essentials’ start appearing on supermarket shelves, either.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

There are a still a good few weeks of summer left and, if the weather plays ball, that means countless opportunities to enjoy a mild evening outside with a wee glass of something refreshing.

Let us follow the wonderful example set by our good friends at Peterborough Beer Festival and come together to enjoy the simple – if not somewhat fleeting – pleasure of having a tipple or two with good company in some pleasant outdoor surroundings.While CAMRA is, regrettably, unable to make its excellent festival last until September we have a multitude of top-notch beer gardens in and around our fair city which can help us savour some late-summer, al fresco dining and drinking in fine style.

Whether you’re looking for a classic country boozer with sweeping rustic views, or a stylish city centre micropub boasting stylish outdoor surrounds, you can rest assured you’ll find it in Peterborough or one of its surrounding villages.

We’ve made it easier for you to find the perfect beer garden for you and your crew by compiling a gallery of venues which we know have a good track record of wowing punters with their fab outdoor spaces.

Check it out now, and do please let us know if you think we need to add your favourite al fresco watering hole to our list.

Cheers!

Raise a glass to these amazing beer gardens just for you

The Bull at Market Deeping opens its new beer garden and play area July 20 - with a barbecue and free food for kids with each adult purchase.

The newly reopened Golden Pheasant at Etton

The dining garden at Oundle's Tap and Kitchen