There's a world of food on offer in Peterborough
The chance to dine out on exotic dishes from across the globe in Peterborough has never been greater – with cuisine from more than 30 countries and regions now served in city restaurants.
Traditional BRITISH fayre is widely available in the city’s cafes, pubs and restaurants – occasionally, at the fine dining end – with a nod to classic French.
But here is the exciting and in some case unexpected national delicacies being plated up for city foodies.
JAPAN
The opening of stunning Katana restaurant and wine bar, on Broadway, last month added a new dimension to Pan-Asian food, with dishes from KOREA, THAILAND and INDONESIA also to be found on the menu. The chain Wagamama in Long Causeway offers something similar.
AMERICA
City centre burger and fries diner Five Guys on Cathedral Square, and Frankie and Benny's at Boongate and Hampton, offer some standard options from across The Pond, whereas Iron Horse Ranch House at Market Deeping adds a little more authenticity.
AFRICA
Remstone Kitchen at the Pyramid Centre in Bretton serves freshly made West African dishes.
FRANCE
Cote, in Church Street, the modern all-day French brasserie chain, continues to serve up regional specialties and traditional classics.
LITHUANIA
Both have a very rustic look – Kaimas, on Lincoln Road, near The Triangle, and Berneliu Uzeiga, on Park Road, have been serving up eastern European dishes for years.
CHINA
The Grain Barge floating restaurant on the Embankment, Oodles, on Bridge Street, and Chopstix, on Long Causeway, have the city centre covered, while Shanghai Garden on Lincoln Road has been consistently hugely popular.
INDIA
Bombay Brasserie on Broadway, The Banyan Bree, on Westgate, Tap & Tandoor on Cumbergate, and 1498 Spice Affair on Priestgate, which specialises in Goan dishes, cater for diners in the city centre, but there are more to be found in outlying areas.
ITALY
City centre independents like The Pizza House and Pizza Parlour in Cowgate, and Mattoni at Eye and Hampton, compete with all the big name chains – such as Pizza Express, Prezzo, and Franco Manca.
POLAND
U Gutka Polish Kitchen, on Lincoln Road, while Pierogarnia, on Winslow Road, Netherton, also serves UKRAINE dishes.
LATINA AMERICA
Las Iguanas in Church Street, a recent addition to the city centre, is famous for its cocktails and exciting dishes from BRAZIL, ARGENTINA, CUBA and MEXICO. Chiquito has a more Tex-Mex feel at Hampton.
THAILAND
The Brewery Tap, on Westgate, has been doing it for decades, as has its sister restaurant East, on the barge at Town Bridge, which also features dishes from BURMA, INDONESIA, MALAYSIA, and KOREA.
PORTUGAL
A Tasca on Lincoln Road, offers traditional food and entertainment, while Nata Lisboa on Midgate is more of a daytime cafe.
THE CARIBBEAN
Embe Soulfood Restaurant, on Cowgate, and Turtle Bay, on Exchange Street, light up the city centre with food from the islands while Jamaican Delights, on Lincoln Road, is a favourite too.
GREECE
Salamis Taverna on Broadway is a-meze-ing.
THE MEDITERRANEAN
Sweet Olives at the Queensgate Hotel, on Fletton Avenue, is influenced by the region
TURKEY
Turkish Kitchen, on New Road, Tavan on Lincoln Road – which also specialises in tagines from
MOROCCO – and Ishtar Lounge, on St John's Street, cook your favourite dishes over coals.
MIDDLE EAST
Asia restaurant on Fitzwilliam Street offers Kurdish cuisine with unique flavours from TURKEY, IRAQ and SYRIA.
NEPAL
Check out Gurkha Durbaar, on Broadway, Momoz & More, on Westgate, plus Gurkha Lounge in Hampton Vale.