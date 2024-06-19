Theme pub in Bourne is up for sale with £400,000 price tag

By Brad Barnes
Published 19th Jun 2024, 16:52 BST
A quirky theme pub – with its own campervan bar – has gone on the market for £400,000

The Jubilee Garage, in Bourne’s North Street, embraces the racing heritage of Bourne with a BRM shrine and an array of vintage and retro car memorabilia across two floors.

The pub opened in 2006 as The Jubilee and was revamped in 2012 with a new name, petrol pumps, vehicle seating and garage signage – to reflect the fact a working garage had operated on the site until the 1970s.

It was bought by the Redcat Pub Company, from the Knead Pub Group, in 2021.

The property is being marketed by commercial agents Everard Cole for “freehold offers in the region of £400,000”. More at www.everardcole.co.uk

