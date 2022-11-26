News you can trust since 1948
Charters Beer Garden

The winter market coming to Charters - down by the river

The enormous beer garden at Charters bar on the river at the Town Bridge will be transformed in to a huge Christmas Market next month.

By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago

On December 10 and 11 there will be a food fair, desserts and sweeties as well as stalls packed with crafts and gifts from 12pm to 7pm.

There is also entertainment from Meg McPartlin & The Mighty and the High (Saturday) and Pembroke Tenneson (Sunday).

Here are some of those taking part.

1. Charters Christmas Market

The Iceni Meadery

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

2. Charters Christmas Market

Webb's Accessories

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

3. Charters Christmas Market

El Ajolote Mexican Tacos

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

4. Charters Christmas Market

Chef de la Maison

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Christmas Market