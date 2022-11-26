The winter market coming to Charters - down by the river
The enormous beer garden at Charters bar on the river at the Town Bridge will be transformed in to a huge Christmas Market next month.
On December 10 and 11 there will be a food fair, desserts and sweeties as well as stalls packed with crafts and gifts from 12pm to 7pm.
There is also entertainment from Meg McPartlin & The Mighty and the High (Saturday) and Pembroke Tenneson (Sunday).
Here are some of those taking part.
