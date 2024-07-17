Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coming soon… Utah Saints

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Queen’s Head, city centre, September 28

The legendary electronic music duo, Utah Saints, are set to bring their iconic sound to Peterborough with a highly anticipated DJ set at the Eclectic Ballroom, hosted at the Queen’s Head.

Known for their pioneering contributions to electronic dance music, Utah Saints have captivated audiences worldwide with hits like "Something Good" and "What Can You Do for Me". Their innovative approach to sampling and genre-blending has earned them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.Doors Open 10pm, tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/eclectic-ballroom

The Contacts are playing at Charters on Sunday

THURSDAY 18th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The songwriters sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has The Catch UK ( A four-piece Rock band ) from 7pm – 9pm and its general Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 19th:Bijou, Bridge Street, has Tommy Philpot from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Tiger Club from 9pm. Peterborough Supergroup made up from some of the city’s top local musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has singer Kenny Rich. £4 members, £6 guests/non-members. Doors open at 7pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Illlicit x Celeste Events from 6pm – 1am. DJs playing house and garage.

The Ostrich Inn has Dark Grin from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ T3lsy presents “Everything Urban” from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

SATURDAY 20th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Toxic Blondes from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Demo Cats from 9.30pm .

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live music from Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Mississippi Mothers, with support from The Stereotypes 2.0 from 8:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic lights from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Mighty and the High from 9pm, playing a mix of covers. Members free, non-members £2.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen “Saturday Night Groove” from 9pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Mr Nash presents “Funk & Stuff” from 2pm – late. .

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mark Haley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March United Services Club has Gerry Ryan (Diamond Motown Show). Doors open 7:30pm,show starts 8:45pm. Tickets £5 members, £7 non-members.

SUNDAY 21st:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut from 2pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has A Little Moore from 2pm. Exciting four-piece female fronted Peterborough party band.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a tea dance with organist Joanne Powell from 2pm-5pm. All welcome.

Charters has The Contacts (pictured) playing Motown and soul with top Soul DJ from 3pm.

WEDNESDAY 24th:

The Ostrich Inn has The Blues Against Youth from 8pm.