Restaurant fundraiser helps Peterborough charity

Loyd Luis presenting the cheque

At its opening night last month, invited guests ate for free but were asked to make a donation to the Little Miracles organisation,

As a result, Loyd Luis, who owns 1498 The Spice Affair in Priestgate recently presented a cheque for £523.90 to a representative of the group which helps families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions.

Loyd, who has brought a taste and the exotic flavours of Goa to the city centre with his Indo-Portuguese restaurant, said: “I thought we should use the opening event to get to know Peterborough people and to give something back to the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Little Miracles does fantastic work in Peterborough with disadvantaged children, and having kids myself I decided to give the charity a call to see how I could help.