Restaurant fundraiser helps Peterborough charity

A new Peterborough restaurant has raised more than £500 for a city based charity.

By Brad Barnes
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:58 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:12 pm
Loyd Luis presenting the cheque

At its opening night last month, invited guests ate for free but were asked to make a donation to the Little Miracles organisation,

As a result, Loyd Luis, who owns 1498 The Spice Affair in Priestgate recently presented a cheque for £523.90 to a representative of the group which helps families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions.

Loyd, who has brought a taste and the exotic flavours of Goa to the city centre with his Indo-Portuguese restaurant, said: “I thought we should use the opening event to get to know Peterborough people and to give something back to the community.

“Little Miracles does fantastic work in Peterborough with disadvantaged children, and having kids myself I decided to give the charity a call to see how I could help.

“It was great to be able to raise some money for them.”

