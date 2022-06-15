Eating and drinking alfresco in and around Peterborough has never looked better.

Publicans have gone to great lengths to make their beer gardens in the villages around the city as comfortable as possible for your visit.

Here we take a look at what is on offer whether it is a drink or a bite to eat - whether it’s in the open air or under a brolly, marquee or more as the weather hots up this week.

Peterborough is set to sizzle in the summer sunshine – as temperatures are set to rise to 30C on Friday, which tops warmer climates than those forecast in Tenerife.

So, a spot down by the river at the Woolpack in Stanground and Queen’s Head at Nassington, or a pod at the Blue Bell in Werrington or traditional front of house beer garden at the Pack Horse in Northborough - there’s plenty of choice before the Friday scorcher arrives, with the mercury on the thermometer set to hit 30C at 4pm.

In the next 12 images we’ve listed the pubs with beer gardens, their location and opening times however they are always popular with customers so check with the venue for availability before you set off:

1. The Yard by Chubby Castor Opening times are between Friday - Sunday 11am -10pm. Photo Sales

2. The Woolpack at Stanground The pub is open between 12 noon and 11pm Monday – Sunday during the spring and summer. Photo Sales

3. Queens Head at Nassington The bar opens between 11am and 3pm and 5am and 9am Monday - Thursday, 11am until 11pm Friday - Saturday, and 12 noon until 8pm Sunday. Photo Sales

4. The Paper Mills, Wansford The bar opens between 11.45am and close between Monday - Saturday, and Sunday between 11.45am and 8pm. Photo Sales