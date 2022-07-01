Pizza is named UK's most popular takeaway

Whether shared among friends in a lively eatery or quietly devoured at home, pizza is guaranteed to spark joy.

And so it comes as little surprise that this humble meal holds a special place in our hearts – after being named the UK’s most popular takeaway of 2022 so far.

Sixteen percent of Brits named pizza as their go-to takeaway, according to new research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, by food ordering company Foodhub, delved into the takeaway habits of the UK, with the Italian classic coming out on top as the most popular takeaway of the year so far.

It was closely followed by Chinese cuisine (15 percent), with our very own beloved fish and chips (14 per cent) rounding off the top three.

Research also discovered that pizza is the country’s favourite takeaway to share with loved ones.

Pepperoni is the UK’s number one topping with 14 percent plumping for the spicy meat as their favourite.

Hot on its heels was meat feast, followed by vegetarian.

The research also sought to settle that great debate: is there any place on pizza for the controversial addition of pineapple?

According to 54 percent of the country, there is not.

“In a narrowly fought race, it is interesting to see pizza named the number one takeaway choice of the nation so far this year,” said Emma Stockman, of Foodhub.

"However, with another six months to go, we can’t wait to see what cuisine finishes in top spot as the year draws to a close.

“Interestingly, our study also discovered that when eating pizza, over half (52 percent) of the UK source theirs from a local takeaway or restaurant with almost one in ten (nine percent) admitting to ordering a pizza every single day.”

Pizza was crowned the most ordered takeaway in London, the North East, North West, South East, and Yorkshire and the Humber.