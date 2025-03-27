Peterborough's pubs and clubs - including a Bon Rogers Band gig

Club With No Name’s sell-out appearance by Jim Bob and a big House Sessions night at Velvet Panache to look forward to

​THURSDAY 27th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

The Crown has The Bon Rogers Band tonight.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has quiz night in the main bar from 8pm (£50 cash prize).

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Bon Rogers Band plus special guest Gary Oliver (pictured) from 8pm. New four-piece Blues, Funk, Pop and Rock originals band featuring some of Peterborough’s best musicians. FRIDAY 28th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Returns from 9pm. Popular Peterborough covers band playing chart hits.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Karaoke in the main bar from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Club With No Name presents: Jim Bob from 9pm (sold out).

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has SoulFX with their own unique take on the Northern Soul, Stax and Motown sound, from 8:30pm. Plus street food by Get Wrapped Kitchen from 5pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Jexit from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has resident DJ Rick Allen presents: ABBA night! Get ready to groove the night away to all the iconic ABBA hits. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has DB5

SATURDAY 29th:

Velvet Panache, Broadway, has Our House hosted by House Sessions X Vibrancy and featuring seven DJs – Warbeats, Skez, Standard T, Twix, DNA and Max Stubbings from 10pm to 3am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Freudian Slippers from 9pm. Lincolnshire-based covers band.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Christian Smith in the basement from 8pm plus Tommy Philpot in the main bar from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Ultra Sounds – excellent new local band, electric and indie rock, from 8:30pm

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Midnight Hobos .

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The One Eyed Cats, from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Eddie Nash (MrNash) presents: The Get Down from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Notifications soul band from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Stephanie.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Caustic Lights from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has The Groovy Gang, a live 8-piece band playing 70s Disco, Soul and Funk. Charity Gig in aid of Kidney Research UK. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £5, available at the door.

SUNDAY 30th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has DB5 from 2pm. Mother’s Day Special with popular Peterborough and Stamford based band playing quality Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and modern covers.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Karaoke from 4-7pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Rob Bull & friends from 5.30pm.

Charters has Mother’s Day with Matt Howard from 3pm, followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm.