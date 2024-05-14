Peterborough's best-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor

The Top 20 list highlights the diversity of the food and drink offering across the city and surrounding villages, with the top five being completed by a steak house, an Italian restaurant, country pub and Indian/Nepalese restaurant.

Top 5 best reviewed places for food in Peterborough are:

1. The Chalkboard

Trip Advisor’s highest rated restaurant in Peterborough is The Chalkboard, having 707 reviews and has a 5-star traveller rating. This is a tearoom offers a variety of different foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

2. XOXO Grill House

Second on the list goes to XOXO Grill House. With 600 reviews and a 4.5-star traveller rating, this place is a contemporary meat lovers’ restaurant.

3. Fontanella's

Fontanella's is one of the highest rated restaurants in Peterborough with 232 reviews and a 5-star traveller rating.

4. The Golden Pheasant

The Golden Pheasant, a traditional country pub, is the next highest rated having 646 reviews and a 4.5-star traveller rating.

5. Gurkha Durbaar

Gurkha Durbaar, traditional Indian fare, rounds out the top 5 list having 447 reviews and a 5-star traveller rating by Trip Advisor.

And here is the Top 20 in full:

The Chalkboard, The Embankment, Peterborough.

XOXO Grill House, King Street, Peterborough.

Fontanella's, Market Street, Whittlesey.

The Golden Pheasant, Main Street, Etton.

Gurkha Durbaar, Broadway, Peterborough.

Turtle Bay, Exchange Street, Peterborough.

Gurkha Lounge, Hampton.

The Black Horse, Overend, Elton.

Vesuvio, Eastgate Mews, Whittlesey.

Katana, Broadway, Peterborough.

Tavan, Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

1498 The Spice Affair, Priestgate, Peterborough.

Mulberry Cafe, Elton Hall, Elton.

The Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe, Cowgate, Peterborough.

The Banyan Tree, Westgate, Peterborough.

Higgsy's, London Road, Norman Cross.

Fox & Hounds, Thorpe Road, Longthorpe.

Bella Italia, Hampton, Peterborough.

Côte, Church Street, Peterborough

Harvester Pavilions, Cygnet Park, Hampton.

