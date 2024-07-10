Peterborough what's on - including two days of live music from 14 bands at The Ostrich

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Angrier 8

​The Ostrich Inn, Friday and Saturday

Socks On records are back at The Ostrich in North Street with two great nights of music.

The line-up on Friday features Yur Mum, The Latchkey Kids, Good Job Kid and The Scolts from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Saturday kick off at 2pm, going through to 11.30pm with The Display Team, Rad Pitt, The Prods, The Dodo Appreciation Society, Serial Chiller, Antoni Franco, Airport Dad, Rave On The Dole, Dogs! Teeth! and Al Pacino’s Sister. Plus vegan streetfood from Tacos And Flipslops.

THURSDAY 11th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Jimmy Doherty from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has quiz night from 8pm.

FRIDAY 12th:Bijou, Bridge Street, has Dan Poole from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Blackout UK, playing covers from the 60s to modern chart hits.Here We Aren't, 18 Godric Square, has The Pocket Symphony Orchestra’s new album launch show.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Smoke N Mirrors from 9pm performing the best Classic Rock and Pop covers. Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has The Ragdolls, tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, with support from 60s covers band The Rewinders. Tickets £13.50 from the club or 07771 758142.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents Throwback.Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Mixtape.

SATURDAY 13th:Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's Country Music Club , and a double header with Ian Walton and Julie Dawn. Doors open at 6pm and music starts at 7pm (£6 on the door).

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Hayley Di Rito from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live country music from Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers, start time 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Vertigo from 9pm, playing Pop and Rock chart hits from the 60s to present day.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Reckless from 9pm. Popular 5-piece female fronted Rock and Pop covers band. Members free, non members £2.

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Bearded Villains East Anglia (BVEA) presents Straight Outta East Anglia Vol.2, an all day event starting from 1pm with live music from Whiskey Wizards and The Famous Unknowns.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Lloyd E Moon..

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has have Raw Theatre and Murder at the Garrison murder mystery night, £15 per person.

SUNDAY 14th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has High Point Players from 2pm. Popular 5 Piece Female fronted Peterborough Party Band. Playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk Covers covering 60’s up to date.

The Ostrich Inn has The Kobras from 5pm.

Charters has Cosmic Rodney from 3pm.

WEDNESDAY 17th: