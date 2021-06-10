Peterborough Subway offer free drink and cookie to carers in special offer today

A Peterborough Subway is offering a free drink and a cookie to carers today (June 10) to celebrate National Carers Week.

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 2:39 pm

The offer comes after a partnership between Caring Crew, who offer support and care to people with dementia, life-long conditions, any kind of physical disability or mental health condition, and the popular sandwich franchise, Subway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It has also been made in line with National Carers week, which is taking place between June 7-13.

On Thursday, the branch on 343 Lincoln Road is giving away a free regular cup drink and cookie with any sandwich, wrap or salad purchased by a carer. Carers can claim their offer by showing their ID.

Caring Crew, who are based on St John’s Street, have encouraged people to get themselves a treat as a small thank you from the whole team.

PeterboroughCarers