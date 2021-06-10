Peterborough Subway offer free drink and cookie to carers in special offer today

The offer comes after a partnership between Caring Crew, who offer support and care to people with dementia, life-long conditions, any kind of physical disability or mental health condition, and the popular sandwich franchise, Subway.

It has also been made in line with National Carers week, which is taking place between June 7-13.

On Thursday, the branch on 343 Lincoln Road is giving away a free regular cup drink and cookie with any sandwich, wrap or salad purchased by a carer. Carers can claim their offer by showing their ID.