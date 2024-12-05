Peterborough pubs and clubs: ​A double dose of The Expletives and an acoustic Beatles tribute

Here’s the pick of what’s on in the city’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

THURSDAY 5th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

See Mellow Submarine at Charters on Sunday afternoon

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Matt Howard from 8.30pm – late. FRIDAY 6th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Girl Gone Rockin’ from 9pm playing 1950s and early 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll covers band.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Soul Session with DJ Otis Roberts from 8pm, free entry.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a country night with a fabulous Dolly & Shania tribute show from 8:30pm, plus superb Asian street food from 'HK hitwrap' 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has DB5 from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk it’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – 2am.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73. SATURDAY 7th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Freudian Slippers from 9pm playing the songs that everybody knows and loves.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Expletives from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing Punk and New Wave chart hits from the late 70s and early 80s. Members free, non-members £2.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Dan Knight.

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has local covers band Resurgence from 8:30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Famous Unknowns .

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Blackout UK from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday night groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am.

Charters has live music by the Guards from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mandy Willett. SUNDAY 8th: The Ostrich Inn has Johnny Quinn from 5pm..

Charters has acoustic Beatles tribute “Mellow Submarine” from 3pm.

LOOKING AHEAD:

New Year’s Eve is always a busy night so here are a few NYE Party dates for the diary:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a live singer and Cher tribute show....ticket only event £10 including your 1st drink, arrival from 7pm.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Squadron, a party band. Tickets are £10pp inc first drink and nibbles.

The Queen’s Head, city centre, has Eclectic Ballroom featuring Leeroy Thornhill, former member of The Prodigy. He will be supported by an impressive line up, including the dynamic Kid Breaks, the talented Helena JP, and the Eclectic Ballroom’s own DJs Jim Norton and Zed Malik. Tickets on sale now from ticketsource (£25).

Email your free gig listings to [email protected]