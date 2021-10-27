Peterborough city centre restaurant to add to late night offering

Embe Soul Food and Drink on Cowgate

Nick Rutta, chef patron at Embe, in Cowgate, is looking to extend the opening hours and broaden the appeal of the Afro-Caribbean specialist.

An application has gone in to the city council’s licensing department to cover music and dancing through to 3am, and Nick says it will just allow him to offer something different.

The first floor of the venue is scarcely used but he believes staying open later will add to the appeal for larger bookings.

Embe restaurant at Cowgate EMN-190716-133529009

And he has already tested the water with open mic nights which have proved popular.

“Upstairs is open but we don’t make much use of it,” he said.

“With a little bar and some sofas people could come and sit and have a drink and relax, listening to music. That could be before they eat or after, or they could just come and have a drink and chill out.

“There is a market for that in Peterborough. We have recently started the open mic night upstairs once a month on a Sunday and that is attracting people.

Embe restaurant at Cowgate Chef Nick Rutta EMN-190716-133456009

“I would like to make it a laid back place, maybe get some jazz musicians in too.”