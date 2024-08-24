Peterborough Beer Festival to end after week of sunshine, pints and music

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 11:16 BST
Thousands have attended huge event on Peterborough Embankment this year

After a week of drinks in the sunshine, the Peterborough Beer Festival is coming to a close for this year.

The 45th festival has, for once, seen largely blue skies and sunny weather, as thousands of people have turned up to try an ale or two.

The music tent has been busy most nights, with visitors enjoying live gigs from some of Peterborough’s best local bands.

For others, the chance to play a few games – or just catch up with a few friends – was not to be missed.

The final day of the festival is today (August 24), with pints being pulled until 11pm.

Thousands have attended the beer festival this year

1. CAMRA Beer Festival 2024 at the Embankment

Thousands have attended the beer festival this year Photo: David Lowndes

White Heat band entertain visitors to the festival

2. CAMRA Beer Festival 2024 at the Embankment

White Heat band entertain visitors to the festival Photo: David Lowndes

There have been thousands of visitors this year

3. CAMRA Beer Festival 2024 at the Embankment

There have been thousands of visitors this year Photo: David Lowndes

The White Heat band on stage

4. CAMRA Beer Festival 2024 at the Embankment

The White Heat band on stage Photo: David Lowndes

