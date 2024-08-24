Peterborough Beer Festival to end after week of sunshine, pints and music

After a week of drinks in the sunshine, the Peterborough Beer Festival is coming to a close for this year.

The 45th festival has, for once, seen largely blue skies and sunny weather, as thousands of people have turned up to try an ale or two.

The music tent has been busy most nights, with visitors enjoying live gigs from some of Peterborough’s best local bands.

For others, the chance to play a few games – or just catch up with a few friends – was not to be missed.

The final day of the festival is today (August 24), with pints being pulled until 11pm.

