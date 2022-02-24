No takers in two years for Peterbortough pub that closed months after £115,000 refurbishment

The Wheatsheaf on Eastfield Road underwent a £115,000 internal restructure and refurbishment in the summer of 2019 - with Green King hopeful that the upgraded kitchen, new bar area, and zones dedicated to sports viewing, pool tables and darts, as well as a carvery, would “turn a quiet drinks-led pub into a great community pub.”

The changes weren’t universally welcomed when the pub reopened in September that year however - with TripAdvisor reviews describing it as “appalling”, “terrible” and “worst pub in Peterborough”.

The Wheatsheaf closed in the January 2020 when the tenant left, and despite efforts by the brewery to find a replacement there were no takers and the building was put up for sale last year.

It is now boarded up, has been broken into and the outside has become overgrown and unkempt.

Today, a Greene King spokesperson said: “Since the pandemic began, we are fortunate that the vast majority of our pubs have been able to reopen. However, there are a handful of isolated sites where this sadly has not been possible.

“We’ve therefore made the difficult decision to put The Wheatsheaf up for sale. We’d like to thank all the customers who have supported the pub over the years.”

On its website, commercial agent James A Baker says offers are invited an both freehold and leasehold basis, adding that “the property has potential for a range of uses, subject to the granting of relevant permissions and is likely to be of interest to local developers and builders, convenience store operators and care developers.”

1. Up for sale The Wheatsheaf pub, Eastfield Road, up for sale. EMN-220223-102356009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Up for sale The Wheatsheaf pub, Eastfield Road, up for sale. EMN-220223-102421009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Up for sale 2019 - The Wheatsheaf after its refurbishment Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Up for sale 2019 - The Wheatsheaf after its refurbishment Photo: Midlands Photo Sales