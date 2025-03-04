New Turkish restaurant opens in Wisbech

The team at The Mad Turk restaurant, in Mount Pleasant Road, invited the town’s mayor along to officially launch the new business.

The restaurant seats around 70 comfortably with as many again in a large outside lounge.

Cooking over charcoals, the menu looks very authentic and traditional with lamb, chicken and fish – as well as combination kebabs – all featuring.

And to get you in the mood for the main courses there is a large selection of all your favourite hot and cold meze dishes.

After the “soft opening” The Mad Turk is now open from 12pm every day and offers takeaways by collection.

