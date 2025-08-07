My Thali lunch at Peterborough's Kathmandu Lounge - a great way to enjoy a curry

Brad Barnes tries the Thali lunch at Peterborough city centre's Kathmandu Lounge

When I go out for “a curry”, I try not to fall into that trap of having the same thing every time (there are plenty of people that do).

It’s always nice to try something different, a dish that you haven’t had for a while, or maybe even something new. Who knows, you might like it!

With that in mind I paid a visit to Peterborough city centre’s new and pretty swish Kathmandu Lounge in Church Street.

It opened in March and has already made quite an impression, no doubt buoyed by the fact that it is in the safe hands of owner Kris and the team from Hampton’s Gurkha Lounge. Customers there over the past seven years or so have got to appreciate the dishes they create, and on the back of that have made the new venture a favourite too.

And from experience, I can fully understand why.

A converted bank, that is nothing special from the street to be honest, the refurbishment inside is spectacular and befitting of a fine dining restaurant of any cuisine, although there are several indicators of its menus’ Nepalese and Indian origins.

The a la carte menu is hugely popular, day and night, but recently they have also looked to try to cater for those who at lunchtime don’t have time for a full-on sit down meal.

So there is now the option of wraps – chicken tikka, kebab or paneer filling; a “curry in a hurry”, the curry of the day with rice; or the thing that caught my eye, and something I haven’t tried in a while, the “executive thali”. Simplified, it’s a means of having smaller portions of a number of different dishes all served around a tray containing your rice, onion bhaji and salad.

A little more elegant than the traditional means of serving I have had in the past.

So having chosen the lamb curry as the basis for my thali (you can build around chicken or vegetable curry) I also got butter chicken, Bombay aloo, tarka daal and a kebab, all of which I enjoy.

The potato dish was very mild in terms of spice but tasty and the chunks of potato not too squishy.

The butter chicken bowl was chunks of soft meat with a thick and creamy sauce.

I love daal but I guess would be put off in normal circumstances by a huge portion, so this was ideal – another totally different texture and flavour to savour.

Slightly spicier than the rest, the lamb curry was the star – soft meat, real tasty sauce.

I made my way through each while sampling the rice, salad, oh, and kebab.

A terrific way to enjoy “a curry” – or should that be curries?

Brad Barnes was dining at Kathmandu Lounge, Church Street, Peterborough https://kathmandulounge.com/