My Sunday lunch... meat and veg with an Indian spin

Autumn and winter it will be a roast without fail, but come the warmer months we are talking barbecues and salads…as well as some more exotic dishes from other continents, but always around the table.

So Sunday’s lunch at the Tap & Tandoor in Peterborough city centre ticked quite a few boxes – I had lamb with potatoes and veg, although it came with a twist being served in an Indian gastro pub.

The regular menu runs all day but alongside it the Sunday lunch is a new addition, from 12pm to 3pm: lamb shank – slow-cooked and full of flavour; tandoori chicken – smoky, juicy and straight from the grill; paneer tikka – rich, spiced and perfect for a veggie option. All are served with lacha paratha, seasonal vegetables and roast potatoes with a little pot of gravy – well a curry sauce!

To be fair, I have had an Indian lunch, on a Sunday, in the past; quite a few places do an excellent buffet.

But this was a first.

For those who don’t know, Tap & Tandoor opened in 2019 on the corner of Cumbergate and Exchange Street, specialising in traditional Indian fare and craft beers – and there is an impressive selection – plus cocktails and live sport.

There is a regular restaurant area, with a big TV screen, and a separate, more casual glass-fronted bar area, again with TV – not to mention some nice outdoor seating.

We came specifically for the Sunday lunch and had pre-ordered, so we didn’t really need menus and wasted no time ordering drinks on what was a warm day; a mocktail for the young one and a refreshing, complete with glass of ice, bottle of Passion Fruit Martini cider, lightly sparkling and made in Somerset.

Very nice it was too.

We declined the usual poppadom and pickles to save ourselves for the main course; which proved a wise decision when the plates arrived along with a monster of an onion bjaji.

The lamb shank was packed with soft meat, while across the table the half chicken was burnt around the edges from the tandoor oven and smelled delightful.

The veg – carrots, cauliflower (which we asked for) and broccoli – was nicely cooked with a bit of bite, the roasted baby potatoes added texture with the slightly crisp skin and soft inside, and the almst sweet red cabbage brought something a little different too

There were two more little treats in store: the lacha paratha (my wife has always said as a Northerner I should have bread on the table with my meals) was thin, crisp, crumpled up on the plate and great for just mopping up the curry sauce (the second treat) which I drizzled over all the vegetables.

A great way of spending a Sunday afternoon – we also got to see an hour of Test Match cricket too – while foodwise enjoying the best of both worlds.

