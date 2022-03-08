Mother’s Day 2022: 19 Peterborough restaurants to eat with mum - including The Crown Inn and Gurkha Durbaar

To help we have put together a great list of places you might wish to try on March 27 - but remember to check availability and don’t just turn up!

Firm favourites The Chubby Castor and The Chalkboard on The Embankment are already full, and at Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey it is afternoon tea only, lunch is sold out.

The Golden Pheasant at Etton is covering the whole weekend - afternoon tea on the Saturday (bookings only) and a two-course set menu on the Sunday.

Mums eat free at Willow Cafe Bar and Restaurant in Central Park- where four adults are dining together. It’s £35 for three courses including a bottle of wine per table.

The Iron Horse Ranch House at Market Deeping is serving Mother’s Day Brunch from 10am to 3pm, adults £25, children £10, pre order only.

There is a free glass of fizz for mums dining at The Crown Inn at Elton, while at Sundays in the Cathedral precincts there is a free glass of bubbly and a gift for mums. Helpston’s Bluebell has a pink gin cocktail for mums on arrival for its Mother’s Day lunch, and there is also Afternoon Tea to be had too.

Salamis on Broadway is opening on a Sunday especially for Mother’s Day while at The Bull Hotel in Westgate there is Bucks Fizz on arrival and a three-course lunch from 12pm to 3pm, for £25 (£13 child) or Afternoon Tea from 3pm-6pm for £18.95. Further down the road at The Banyan Tree there is a special Mother’s Day tasting menu.

Gurkha Durbaar on Broadway has bottomless Prosecco with its tapas brunch from 12pm-8pm.

