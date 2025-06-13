Major £45,000 boost for community fighting to save village pub close to Peterborough

A residents’ association fighting to save their local pub have been handed a major boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of residents in the small Fenland village Turves have banded together to save their local pub- the Three Horseshoes- the only community building in the village.

In February 2024, a planning application to demolish the historic Three Horseshoes pub in Turves and replace it with five houses sparked concern among local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Horseshoes Turves Community Hub’s application to Fenland District Council to have the pub designated as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) and protecting it from demolition was granted last year, however and the fight continues to acquire the building and transform it into a thriving community hub.

The Three Horseshoes in Turves.

This status came into effect in April 2024, just as the owners vacated the premises. The original planning application was withdrawn in September 2024, following a recommendation from the Council to refuse it.

Their efforts have now been significantly boosted by a conditional grant offer £45,000 from a partnership between Plunkett UK and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. The Combined Authority commissioned Plunkett UK to help community groups across the region to take ownership and operation of local assets, such as shops, cafés and other community buildings, that were vacant or at risk of closure; with the ambition to protect key local services that benefit the local area.

The Three Horseshoes Hub aims to purchase and renovate the former popular pub. The business would initially open as a café, then expand operations to include a pub/bar, community events, and a local essentials store with a vision to create a multi-use hub, offering services such as healthcare, retail, food, drink, entertainment, and meeting rooms. Profits would then be reinvested back into the local community to help it prosper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turves, which lacks basic community facilities like a school, hall, shop, or church, would be left without a central gathering space if the pub were lost. The pub dates back more than 150 years with Thomas Bryce the earliest known landlord of the The Three Horseshoes circa 1822.

The Three Horseshoes Turves Community Hub has encourage everyone to support this initiative by signing our petition or making a donation. The petition can be found here: www.change.org/p/reclaim-and-restore-the-historical-the-three-horseshoes-as-a-community-hub.

The Hub website is: www.3horseshoeshub.com/ and the JustGiving page is: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3horseshoeshub.