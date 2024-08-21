Licence approval for Fletton Quays bar and deli

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new bar and deli in an historic railway shed at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays have moved a step closer this week.

A licensing application for the building, part of the complex which is home to Peterborough City Council at Sand Martin House, has been approved.

It was most recently occupied by Greggs but, as the photo shows, is now stripped bare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with the licence in place, DK Hospitality (David Nightingale and Karen Perks from The Woolpack at Stanground) can progress with getting The Shed – Tap Room and Deli (previously it was to be known as The Hop Shed) ready for opening.

Inside the old building set to become The Shed - Tap room and Deli at Fletton Quays.

A provisional opening date of late September still stands for the “quirky welcoming venue that’s the place to go for quality craft ales, ciders, premium lagers, quality gins and delicious New York Deli Style hot and cold sandwiches, for lunch or after work.”

It is being seen as a kick-start for the food and drinks leisure offering at the riverside development.

“We've been busy finding equipment and furniture that will suit the building and the vibe we're wanting to create," said Karen. “Then we can get the deli equipment in so that we can start creating delicious fresh hot and cold sandwiches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All being well, we're still aiming for the end of September, we really can't wait.”

The Shed should open in late September

The Shed will accommodate around 100 customers and in addition to food and drink will host acoustic music nights.

David and Karen are also on the look out for any memorabilia relating to Peterborough East Station. You can contact them at The Woolpack.