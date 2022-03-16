An artist impression of how the new Oodles restaurant and takeaway could look.

Le Petit Four Francais - a mainstay of Bridge Street for 20 years - closed in 2020 as the pandemic hit.

The site is now subject to a planning application to the city council to allow the installation of commercial kitchen extraction and a new shop front.

Oodles is family-owned and one of the UK’s leading ‘fast-casual’ dining companies serving authentic Indo-Chinese food since 2010.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Le Petit Four which closed in 2020 - now subject to a planning application by Oodles.

It opened in Leicester 12 years ago and now operates in Manchester, London, Birmingham and 19 other locations across the UK.

It has further stores including Peterborough - planned as part of a nationwide expansion.

The Oodles website says: ‘Today, we have become synonymous with providing freshly-cooked, amazing tasting and authentic food focused on a customer-led experience.

‘Blending our own secret recipes with Indo-Chinese inspired fusion, our aim is to provide the best food products at the best value for money.

‘Our attention to detail, great-tasting food and customer-focus has led us to gaining a legion of dedicated fans across the UK.’

The opening of Oodles - with seating for 38 diners - would be another great boost for Bridge Street.