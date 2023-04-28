News you can trust since 1948
Where will you be eating and drinking al fresco this summer?

Here comes summer - 25 great pub gardens to eat and drink outdoors around Peterborough

When the sun shines, there is something quite special about being outdoors to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat.

By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Luckily, in and around Peterborough we are blessed with plenty of alternatives.

There’s hidden away spots in the city centre at The College Arms and Drapers Arms, or maybe a riverside setting – The Chalkboard on the Embankment, Charters at Town Bridge, The Boathouse at Thorpe Meadows, or what about The Queens Head at Nassington? Idyllic.

There are plenty in and around the city and some delightful, rural retreats you might want to seek out, so here are some recommendations you might want to give a try.

The Bluebell at Helpston

1. Here comes summer

The Bluebell at Helpston Photo: supplied

The Millstone at Barnack

2. Here comes summer

The Millstone at Barnack Photo: supplied

The beer garden at Charters, by Town Bridge

3. Here comes summer

The beer garden at Charters, by Town Bridge Photo: supplied

La dolce vita.... at Mattoni at Eye village

4. Here comes summer

La dolce vita.... at Mattoni at Eye village Photo: supplied

