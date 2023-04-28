Here comes summer - 25 great pub gardens to eat and drink outdoors around Peterborough
When the sun shines, there is something quite special about being outdoors to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat.
Luckily, in and around Peterborough we are blessed with plenty of alternatives.
There’s hidden away spots in the city centre at The College Arms and Drapers Arms, or maybe a riverside setting – The Chalkboard on the Embankment, Charters at Town Bridge, The Boathouse at Thorpe Meadows, or what about The Queens Head at Nassington? Idyllic.
There are plenty in and around the city and some delightful, rural retreats you might want to seek out, so here are some recommendations you might want to give a try.