There’s nothing like fish and chips on a weekend to put a tough week behind you

With so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking fish and chips – and friendly service.

Here we bring you a list of some of Peterborough’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on Google, where each review is out of five stars.

Take a look at the following 15 photographs for inspiration and let us know if you agree on social media.

1 . Fletton Fish & Chips - 124 High St, "Best fish and chip shop by far Staff always friendly." - Rated: 4.3 (288 reviews) Photo: Fletton Fish & Chips

2 . Parrotts Fish and Chips - 22 Hereward Cross "The best fish and chip shop in Peterborough. Amazing taste! I have to say chips are absolutely delicious 10 out 10." - Rated: 4.4 (177 reviews) Photo: Parrotts Fish and Chips

3 . Wong's Fish & Chips - 14, Broadway Shopping Centre, Yaxley "Great place for fish and chips. Best in the area." - Rated: 4.1 (148 reviews) Photo: Google

4 . Eastfield Fish & Chips - 2 Hill Close "Best Fish and chip shop in Peterborough. Staff are always friendly and polite and the food is tasty." Rated: 4.4 (111 reviews) Photo: Google