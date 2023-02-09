Here are 14 of the best fish and chip shops in Peterborough - according to Google reviews
There’s nothing like fish and chips on a weekend to put a tough week behind you
With so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking fish and chips – and friendly service.
Here we bring you a list of some of Peterborough’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on Google, where each review is out of five stars.
Take a look at the following 15 photographs for inspiration and let us know if you agree on social media.
Page 1 of 4