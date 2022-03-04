First look - at a new bar called Bijou in Peterborough city centre

Bijou is expected to open at the end of May, promising coffee, tapas, wines, music and cocktails in what was most recently an Oxfam charity shop.

“Our venue has been thoughtfully and beautifully designed to provide an intimate, contemporary, warm, and inviting Bijou environment set over two floors including our beautiful outdoor space,” said a spokesperson, confirming that planning approval had been given for the refurbishment.

Guests will be invited to “sit back, and relax with the sounds of Chill Out, Soul, Blues, Funk, R&B and Tropical House during the day” making it “the perfect place to unwind and enjoy time with friends while watching the world go by.”

Weekend evenings will see the Bijou basement have a mix of live Jazz, Soul, Acoustic, Funk and R&B bands and artists plus an array of Live DJs too.

“We are also proud to have the legendary Jongleurs Comedy Club nights performing monthly along with other unique nights including our very own Cinema Club and Quiz Club,” the spokesperson added.

Bijou’s clever design also features a 16-Seater Snug area, which can be privately booked for those intimate events, meetings, private dining, and the Bijou Basement can hold up to 60 people for special party events, gatherings, wedding receptions, meetings, or business conferences.

Open from 8am with an extensive coffee menu to dine in or takeaway, there will be tasty tapas and snacks on offer from 10am daily.

The drinks menu has been constructed for the delights of everyone in mind, with a curated list of wines, Champagne and Prosecco and cocktails celebrating seasonal ingredients plus spirits, bottled beers and non-alcoholic options.

1. Bijou which is expected to open in May 2022 Impressions of how new bar Bijou in Bridge Street will look when it opens Photo Sales

2. Bijou which is expected to open in May 2022 Impressions of how new bar Bijou in Bridge Street will look when it opens Photo Sales

3. Bijou which is expected to open in May 2022 Impressions of how new bar Bijou in Bridge Street will look when it opens Photo Sales

4. Bijou which is expected to open in May 2022 Impressions of how new bar Bijou in Bridge Street will look when it opens Photo Sales