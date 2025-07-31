Dinner with the Masters of Steak - here's what I thought of Peterborough's new Miller & Carter

So, having given the place a while to settle down, I paid a visit to see what all the fuss was about.

Was it worth it? You bet.

The steak house opened at the end of May in the former Harvester at Alwalton, a fixture close to the Showground entrance for the last 30 years or so.

An attractive building to be fair, but what a job they have done with the refurbishment.

The revamped outside terrace and entrance has an immediate impact but inside is top drawer. Great design, vibrant decor and furnishings elevate it it to another level – fresh, modern, elegant, stylish – everything looked spot on, perhaps to be expected being so new, but nevertheless eyecatching.

The greeting was quite formal; we had booked and we were shown to a table and introduced to our waitress. All very corporate.

And on one of the warm late afternoons we have enjoyed recently, refreshingly air conditioned.

The menu, as you might imagine, is steak centric.

From a 30-day aged 9oz rump at £23.50 to a 20oz T-bone at £41.75; or what about a 50-day aged black angus prime rump at £20.75 all the way to a 25oz Butcher's Block – a variety of black angus steak flavours and cuts - 8oz Ribeye, 7oz rump 7oz and two 5oz cuts of fillet 5oz, which serves two at an eye-watering £78.75.

Tempting though, I must admit.

I opted for the 12oz ribeye, not even the biggest one on the menu, but my steak of choice whether on a night out or cooking at home.

It was described as “our gold medal winner at the World Steak Challenge Awards 2024. Bursting with flavour. Recommended medium.”

Now at £33.75 it is only right to expect something a little bit special, and thankfully it was. I guess they don’t give out a “Masters of Steak” award lightly,

It was cooked beautifully – the marbling in ribeye has to be rendered down properly to give it that unmistakeable flavour and the charring from the grill – those dark slightly crispy lines – simply adds to that.

Just wonderful.

All the steaks are served with signature steak sauce, a classic wedge, and a side, which our waitress talked me through.

The beef dripping sauce is very popular, I was told, so too the stilton and port, but I went with the old school peppercorn! Quite powerful but a great choice.

There was a choice of sides – greens, new potatoes, chunky chips, fries, mash or a salad – and the chunky chips were thick, golden, crisp and soft inside. The wedge dressing was something new on me – very simple, I must admit, but at the same time very, very tasty. The wedge is iceberg lettuce and the dressing is a choice of bacon & honey mustard, Long Clawson Stilton & blue cheese, garlic mayonnaise & grana padano, classic vinaigrette, or my choice spicy burnt chilli & crispy onions … a little heat with the cool, soothing lettuce.

Needless to say it went down extremely well with a large glass of Malbec.

It is not all steak on the menu, of course, and Donna tucked into the Crown Prince Squash warm salad (£15.50). Centred around a wedge of roasted Crown Prince squash, there was avocado, grains, giant cous cous, carrot, baby spinach, little gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes and creamy humus. All in all, a thoroughly enjoyable and filling dish with a great combination of textures and flavours.

We shared a starter while we were waiting on our mains – a bowl of spiced cauliflower wings (£8.25). I am not a cauliflower fan by any means, but I was intrigued by the Asian-style, crispy fried vegetable.

And we weren’t disappointed – with a tasty som tam dipping sauce they were incredibly moreish.

If you don’t fancy a la carte, there are some interesting and more affordable ways to enjoy Miller & Carter – a steak and cocktail menu from £22.50, Monday to Wednesday, or maybe lunch Monday to Friday, 12pm-5pm or Saturday 12pm-3pm, from £17.95 for two courses (£20.95 for three).

1 . Miller & Carter Brad Barnes dines at Miller & Carter, Alwalton, Peterborough Photo: Brad Photo Sales

2 . Miller & Carter Brad Barnes dines at Miller & Carter, Alwalton, Peterborough Photo: Brad Photo Sales

3 . Miller & Carter Brad Barnes dines at Miller & Carter, Alwalton, Peterborough Photo: Brad Photo Sales

4 . Miller & Carter Brad Barnes dines at Miller & Carter, Alwalton, Peterborough Photo: Brad Photo Sales