Cambridge Gastropubs launch brand-new seasonal menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spring is off to a delicious start as Metropolitan Pub Company has launched a refreshed food and drink menu. The brand-new drinks and dishes are available in 41 sites across the UK.The refreshed menu is an evolution of the much-loved British pub classics and will feature modern British food made using only the freshest selection of seasonal produce.

Much-loved gastropubs The Anchor and The Red Lion will be celebrating the launch of the 2024 Spring and Summer menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand-new menu includes a delectable starter selection with a choice of six dishes including Smoked salmon with avocado, mango and salted giant corn served with a salted cracker, Chicken liver profiteroles with morello cherry compote and anunmissable Tomato & Mozzarella gnocchi with basil pesto. For those who like to share, try the irresistible Baked Camembert with roast garlic, hot honey sauce and toasted sourdough for dipping.

Sneak peak at Metropolitan Pub Company’s Spring Summer menu

From pub classics to modern cuisine, the mouth-watering main courses are designed to suit every palette and the menu won’t disappoint. The chefs recommend the light and fresh Heritage beetroot, Granny Smith & driftwood goats’ cheese salad,for pub classic lovers the Battered fish & chips served with marrow fat mushy peas, curry sauce and tartare sauce, and the finest beef is sourced for the Double rib & flank burger served up in a potato bun with burger sauce and American cheese.

Metropolitan Pub Company has developed a variety of delicious desserts to satisfy that sweet tooth, including the ultimate summer treat, Vanilla poached strawberry Eton mess, for those who love a richer taste Dark chocolate mousse profiteroles with toasted hazelnuts, mascarpone, and salted caramel sauce and for a hit of nostalgia the Peach Melba Knickerbocker Glory is unmissable! Enjoy any of the six new desserts in the pubs spacious beer gardens - the perfect spot for alfresco dining.

If you’re popping in for a wine, beer or cocktail after work, or with friends at the weekend to catch the latest game on Sky Sports, there’s also a delectable selection of small plates, sides, sandwiches and flatbreads to choose from too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday roasts are King and the fresh menu will not disappoint. Those looking to indulge in an unbeatable roast for a family celebration or an indulgent weekend treat, the pubs will be offering classic British cuts of meat, as well as a Vegan Wellington.