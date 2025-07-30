Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many amazing restaurants and curry houses.
We have analysed Tripadvisor customer reviews to determine 10 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and curry houses that Peterborough has to offer.
Here are the 10 Indian restaurants that are the most popular with diners in Peterborough - and what they had to say about their experience.
1. Gurkha Lounge, Hampton
Gurkha Lounge in Hampton has a 4.8* rating from 512 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic meal. Probably the best curry I’ve ever had anywhere. Service superb too. An absolute must! Highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor-Gurkha Lounge
2. 1498 The Spice Affair, Priestgate
1498 The Spice Affair on Priestgate has a 4.8* rating from 141 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Our first time visiting the spice affair last night. It's a wonderful restaurant, with lovely décor and feel. The food is amazing, with a varied and interesting menu. A cut above the rest - Highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor-1498 The Spice Affair
3. The Banyan Tree, Westgate
The Banyan Tree on Westgate has a 4.4* rating from 892 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We stopped off in Peterborough and decided to try this restaurant, we were not disappointed. I eat at a LOT of Indian restaurants and have to say the food was absolutely superb. This was also the view of my five friends. The flavours were wonderful and the service was excellent, really friendly. Looking forward to going back.” | Tripadvisor-The Banyan Tree
4. Tap & Tandoor, Queensgate Shopping Centre
Tap & Tandoor in Queensgate Shopping Centre has a 4.5* rating from 232 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Visited yesterday afternoon with some of my family members, from beginning to end everything was absolutely perfect. The staff were amazing, food was so lovely and the service was second to none. We will definitely be back again very soon. Thank you so much." | Tripadvisor-Tap & Tandoor
