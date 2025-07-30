3 . The Banyan Tree, Westgate

The Banyan Tree on Westgate has a 4.4* rating from 892 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We stopped off in Peterborough and decided to try this restaurant, we were not disappointed. I eat at a LOT of Indian restaurants and have to say the food was absolutely superb. This was also the view of my five friends. The flavours were wonderful and the service was excellent, really friendly. Looking forward to going back.” | Tripadvisor-The Banyan Tree