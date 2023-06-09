​If you are stuck for ideas, I’ve put together 15 recommendations – many of them former Camra Pub of the Year winners or featured in the Camra Good Pub Guide – or both.

There’s micropub The Bumble Inn, Westgate, (former Pub of the Year); Stoneworks bar, Church Street; Tap & Tandoor, Indian gastropub, in Cumbergate; Blind Tiger craft beer bar, Cowgate; Charters floating ale emporium at Town Bridge; Blue Bell, Werrington, (2023 Camra Pub of the Year); Frothblowers micropub (2023 Camra Cider Pub of the Year and former Pub of the Year); Wonky Donkey micropub, Fletton High Street; The Coalheavers, Park Street; The Ostrich Inn, North Street (2022 Camra Pub of the Year); Hand & Heart, Highbury Street (former Pub of the Year); The Woolpack, Stanground (former Pub of the Year); The Ploughman, Werrington (former Pub of the Year); The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road; and The Crown at New England.