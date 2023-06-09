News you can trust since 1948
Beer Day Britain – where are you going in Peterborough?

Thursday, June 15, is Beer Day Britain – so where will you be saying “cheers to beer” in Peterborough at 7pm?
By Brad Barnes
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

​If you are stuck for ideas, I’ve put together 15 recommendations – many of them former Camra Pub of the Year winners or featured in the Camra Good Pub Guide – or both.

There’s micropub The Bumble Inn, Westgate, (former Pub of the Year); Stoneworks bar, Church Street; Tap & Tandoor, Indian gastropub, in Cumbergate; Blind Tiger craft beer bar, Cowgate; Charters floating ale emporium at Town Bridge; Blue Bell, Werrington, (2023 Camra Pub of the Year); Frothblowers micropub (2023 Camra Cider Pub of the Year and former Pub of the Year); Wonky Donkey micropub, Fletton High Street; The Coalheavers, Park Street; The Ostrich Inn, North Street (2022 Camra Pub of the Year); Hand & Heart, Highbury Street (former Pub of the Year); The Woolpack, Stanground (former Pub of the Year); The Ploughman, Werrington (former Pub of the Year); The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road; and The Crown at New England.

Tom Beran, licensee of the Bumble Inn, Westgate

1. Beer Day Britain

Tom Beran, licensee of the Bumble Inn, Westgate

Charters at Town Bridge

2. Beer Day Britain

Charters at Town Bridge

The Ostrich, North Street

3. Beer Day Britain

The Ostrich, North Street

The Coal Heavers Arms, Park Street.

4. Beer Day Britain 2023

The Coal Heavers Arms, Park Street.

