American diner and live music venue to close

By Brad Barnes
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:50 BST
​Market Deeping’s Iron Horse Ranch House is to close at the weekend – just months after being taken over.

​The quirky American diner was opened back in 2008 by Richard Swinscoe and quickly built a reputation for its food – from waffles for breakfast through to ribs, wings and hotdogs – as well becoming a live music venue with huge marquee at the back.

Sadly, failing health forced Richard to reluctantly put the business on the market late last year – and only in May did he announce it had changed hands.

“We are delighted to say it has been taken over by two of our loyal and most capable members of staff, Rachel and Emma Deane via a management buy out,” he said.

Market Deeping's iron Horse Ranch House
Market Deeping's iron Horse Ranch House

“Both of them are well known and loved by our regular customers and we are confident they will make a huge success of their first business venture together.”

However, three months on, an announcement was made on the the bar’s facebook page at the weekend.

It read: "This is probably the hardest thing I’ve had to write. Due to things beyond our control as of the 1st of September we will be closing our doors.

"We would like to thank you all for all your support and friendship over the last few years you truly have been amazing.”

The announcement has resulted in almost 200 comments on the social media post from shocked and saddened customers and some of the bands who have appeared there over the years.

The venue, closed today and tomorrow, remains open for business this week.

