There are plenty of celebrity chefs we adore, from Gordon Ramsay to Nigella Lawson - who have released cookbooks for their fans to enjoy.
However, did you know that there are many celebrities known for other talents, who have also turned their personal love for cooking into a cookbook, released to the public.
Actors, rappers, YouTubers, and reality stars are among many famous faces who have ventured into the cooking industry, releasing books based on their love of whipping up a storm in the kitchen.
Here are 7 celebrity cookbooks you didn't know existed.
1. Reese Witherspoon - Whiskey in a Teacup
Reese Witherspoon is a woman of many talents. Most known for starring as Elle Woods in the chick-flick classic Legally Blonde, Witherspoon also launched her own production company Hello Sunshine in 2014. However, she also wrote her own cookbook in 2018, based on family traditions from her childhood in Louisiana. | Getty Images for Warner Bros.
2. Stanley Tucci - Taste
Actor Stanley Tucci has played a wide variety of roles in many films, including; The Devil Wears Prada, The Lovely Bones and The Hunger Games. However, he has made his love of food very known, which he attributes to his Italian heritage. Taste is one of three cookbooks released by Tucci. | Getty Images
3. Zoe Sugg - Cordially Invited
One of the most successful individuals on YouTube, Zoe Sugg (previously known as Zoella), is known for creating lifestyle videos, including family life, shopping and beauty routines. However, she is also a keen baker and chef, and released a book titled Cordially Invited in 2019, which includes plenty of recipes. | Instagram (@zoesugg)
4. Pamela Anderson - I Love You: Recipes from the Heart
Actress and model Pamela Anderson has released her very own cookbook which is due for release in October 2024, titled I Love You: Recipes from the Heart. The cookbook will be Anderson’s opportunity to share family recipes, paired with special memories of her life on Vancouver Island as a youngster. | Getty Images
