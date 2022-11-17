News you can trust since 1948
Where will you go to celebrate the festive season with a bite to eat ?

30 places to go for your Christmas meal out across Peterborough

A meal with family or friends is one of the best ways to get into the festive spirit – so we have pulled together a list of places in and around Peterborough you might want to try for your Christmas meal – and it is a cracker.

By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago

We have come up with 30 pubs and restaurants you might want to consider – some of them are serving now, while others launch their menus on December 1.

And there is somewhere for everyone – depending on whether you want a traditional turkey with all the trimmings type feast, an afternoon tea or a special treat at your favourite restaurant.

Don’t forget to check with the venue for availability and booking in advance is pretty much the norm.

1. Christmas eating out

The Golden Pheasant at Etton has a three course Christmas menu (£29.95) throughout December (pre-order).

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Christmas eating out

The Chalkboard, on The Embankment is doing Christmas Afternoon Teas from December 1 to 31, £25 includes a hot or cold soft drink.

Photo: supplied

3. Christmas eating out

Middletons in Bridge Street Christmas menu is 3 courses for £24.95 and is available now

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Christmas eating out

Sundays at the Cathedral start serving full Christmas dinner from the Carvery on December 1 - and then every Thursday to Sunday until Christmas Eve, 11.30am-3pm.

Photo: [email protected]

