2012 at Charters enjoying the Easter Beer Festival

By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:27 BST
It won’t be long now until Charters in Peterborough holds its annual Easter Bank Holiday beer festival.

It is taking place April 17-21 with 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced, and more!

So to get you in the mood, here’s some photos from the festival in the huge riverside beer garden down near Town Bridge in April 2012.

If you recognise anyone, be sure to let them know.

Enjoying the Charters Easter bank holiday beer festival in April 2012

1. Charters

Enjoying the Charters Easter bank holiday beer festival in April 2012 Photo: PT

Enjoying the Charters Easter bank holiday beer festival in April 2012

2. Charters

Enjoying the Charters Easter bank holiday beer festival in April 2012 Photo: PT

Enjoying the Charters Easter bank holiday beer festival in April 2012

3. Charters

Enjoying the Charters Easter bank holiday beer festival in April 2012 Photo: PT

Enjoying the Charters Easter bank holiday beer festival in April 2012

4. Charters

Enjoying the Charters Easter bank holiday beer festival in April 2012 Photo: PT

Related topics:Peterborough
