19 great beer gardens for eating and drinking al fresco in the Peterborough area

We asked those running the places we all like to go to come rain or shine to send us a photo of what they had to offer customers, who maybe fancied a beer in the sun or a full-on meal in the great outdoors under cover.

There’s local, community pubs like Werrington’s Blue Bell, Cock Inn and Three Horseshoes making the best of the space they have, right through to the vast riverside expanse at Charters .

Then there’s the speciality dining spaces – check out The Blue Bell at Glinton, Millstone at Barnack, and Crown Inn at Elton, for instance, or the garden kitchen at The Yard in Castor and the riverside dining garden at Oundle’s Tap and Kitchen.

Not forgetting probably the best kept secret beer garden in the city centre, the Courtyard at The Ostrich Inn which was designed as an outdoor room and is a riot of colour all year round thanks to layout and planting scheme.

