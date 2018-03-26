FIRST LOOK INSIDE: The Gordon Arms reopens after refurbishment

Have your say

Take a look inside The Gordon Arms on Oundle Road, at Orton Longueville, which reopens today (Monday) after undergoing an extensive transformation.

Now operating under the Greene King “Eating Inn” branding, general manager, Marcus Clarke said the new operation would “Offer something for everyone.”

The interior of the restaurant has undergone a complete overhaul, introducing a fresh and welcoming environment for diners.

There is also a new function room that can be booked for a host of special events, meetings and private celebrations

The new menu will include an excellent range of modern and classic dishes, from home-made, hearty winter soups to grills, burgers, sharing dishes and lighter lunches.

There will also be a special menu offering exceptional value, with meals from £4.99 available all day, everyday.