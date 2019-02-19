FIRST LOOK inside new look riverside food and drink pub

A popular eating and drinking spot has undergone a stunning refurbishment thanks to a significant investment from the owners.

The Brampton Mill, near Huntingdon, reopened on Saturday with a more modern, stylish and contemporary feel. General Manager Chris Ringrose has been with The Brampton Mill team for three years, having started his restaurant career as a waiter 10 years ago, aged 18, and having worked his way through the business. Now a familiar face in the local area, he commented: “The Brampton Mill is a hugely popular pub and provides a hub for the local community, so we’re really excited to be part of the team as it begins its next chapter. “We have made some stunning changes that have allowed us to create a modern, open and stylish look and feel to the pub – making it the ideal spot for friends and family to get together. ” As part of the refurbishment, the pub’s indoor and outdoor spaces have received an extensive makeover. New garden furniture has been added to The Brampton Mill’s already extensive garden area, which includes an outdoor bar - great for functions and summer events. Enjoying enviable riverside views, the 500-year-old pub still maintains its original traditional features, including a fully functioning mill wheel. With its scenic location, the pub is also a popular spot for walkers looking to follow the river Great Ouse. Guests at the pub are able to enjoy the new seasonal menu featuring mouth-watering, freshly prepared dishes including sweet chilli king prawn rolls, lamb rack, lamb koftas, vegan mezze platter and an exciting range of desserts including a delicious chocolate and peanut bomb. In addition, The Brampton Mill has also launched a new range of high protein, low calorie dishes to help guests stay healthy into the New Year. This includes a wide selection of choices all under 700 calories, including delicious stir fried beef fillet salad and chicken, bacon and avocado salad. There is something for all on its new, improved vegan menu – packed full of flavoursome favourites with plant-based twists. Enjoy roasted lentil falafel, an impressively-stacked burger with slow-roasted tomato sauce, a delicious spiced coconut curry and even some dreamy desserts. Continuing this theme of health and wellness, The Brampton Mill is also the perfect place to go to enjoy guilt free drinks, as it has created a new range of low and no-alcohol options.

