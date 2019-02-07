Whittlesey child and family services move to new premises

Whittlesey Child and Family Zone has moved to newly refurbished space at the Scaldgate Community Centre, which puts it in the centre of the town.

The Child and Family Zone will continue to offer services for families with children aged 0-19 including parenting programmes, information drop-ins, health visitor clinics and stay and play sessions.

However, families will now benefit from being able to access services delivered by a range of other teams from the same building.

The space previously used by the Child and Family Zone at New Road Primary School will be used to provide additional school places.

Around 35 families attended a community opening at the end of January and county councillors will be going to see the new facilities at 10.30am tomorrow (Friday, February 8).

Cllr Simon Bywater, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee, said: “I’m really looking forward to visiting the new Child and Family Zone next week to tour the new facilities and to learn about how staff are supporting families in the town.

“It is great that the child and family centre services have been able to move to more suitable accommodation at the youth and community building at Scaldgate right in the heart Whittlesey. An added bonus is that space at New Road Primary School will be used to provide additional school places for the town.”

A recent survey showed that nine out of 10 respondents valued the Child and Family Centre provision https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/news/new-look-child-and-family-centres-get-seal-of-approval/.